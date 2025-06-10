Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $422.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $418.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.62 and its 200 day moving average is $400.04.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

