Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $39.27 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2%

IBM stock opened at $272.13 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $166.81 and a one year high of $273.47. The company has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

