Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates PLTR FY2026 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 695.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497.60. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 150,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $19,061,381.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,825,122.54. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

