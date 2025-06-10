Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $621,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $308.58 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.68 and its 200 day moving average is $333.20. The company has a market capitalization of $993.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.