Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Pablo Mir Sells 15,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Pablo Mir sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.44, for a total transaction of C$996,550.50.

Pablo Mir also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, May 13th, Pablo Mir sold 8,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$460,000.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.8%

TSE LUG traded down C$1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$66.97. The company had a trading volume of 507,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,104. The firm has a market cap of C$11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.03.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUG. Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Veritas raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$66.50 to C$67.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Gold

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.