Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

