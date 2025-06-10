Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $289.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

