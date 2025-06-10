Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 106,608,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 77,957,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £838,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. Research analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.