Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 528,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,432,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Li Auto Stock Down 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 530,390 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $6,637,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

