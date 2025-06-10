ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Up 19.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) were up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.38 and last traded at C$8.14. Approximately 147,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 91,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

ADF Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$248.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company’s products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures.

