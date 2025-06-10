Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 38,001 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.