Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 571,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,369,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $595.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,295.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,810 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,635,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.