Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.45. Approximately 18,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 248,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

Diginex Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Diginex Company Profile

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

