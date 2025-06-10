Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 12,172,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 30,757,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA upgraded Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -238.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

