Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 110,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 339,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -44.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

