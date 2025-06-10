Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in RTX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day moving average is $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

