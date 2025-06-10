Investors Buy High Volume of CSX Call Options (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,660 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 179% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,046 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX Stock Up 2.6%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $29,614,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,256,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

