Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.15

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $150.11 million and $3.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00003041 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00004797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,433,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,433,594.95553064 with 824,211,684.65990535 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14979295 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $2,709,999.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

