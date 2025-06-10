Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 1-Day Volume Tops $104,797.57

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $318,023.60 and approximately $104,797.57 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.02605102 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $98,346.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

