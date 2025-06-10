My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $674,903.87

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $674,903.87 and $122,336.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 175.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,365,433 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

