The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on C. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

NYSE C traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,033,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

