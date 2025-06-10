Collier Financial Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Collier Financial cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,960 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Collier Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Collier Financial’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

