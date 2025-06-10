Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,635 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

