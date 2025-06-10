Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 7,246 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

