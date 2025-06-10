Avanza Fonder AB Has $8 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avanza Fonder AB reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

