Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $562.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.90.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

