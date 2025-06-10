Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Attessa Capital LLC

Attessa Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Attessa Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Attessa Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,507,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

