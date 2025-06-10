Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2%

International Business Machines stock opened at $272.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $166.81 and a 1-year high of $273.66. The company has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.46.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

