Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Attessa Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Attessa Capital LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

