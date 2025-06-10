Ontology Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $130.86 million and $10.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.71 or 0.02514901 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00020192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00005520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,697,857 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

