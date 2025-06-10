Solidus Ai Tech Price Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market capitalization of $96.17 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solidus Ai Tech has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solidus Ai Tech alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,061.06 or 0.99965853 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00089960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Solidus Ai Tech Token Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s launch date was August 28th, 2023. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,988,221,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,554,082,260 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@solidusaitech. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,988,221,682 with 1,553,551,212 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.06075875 USD and is up 7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $24,546,768.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solidus Ai Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solidus Ai Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solidus Ai Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solidus Ai Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solidus Ai Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.