Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,539.41 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,007.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4,933.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.