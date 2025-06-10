Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Pfizer by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 331,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.6%

PFE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

