Curated Wealth Partners LLC Invests $410,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,539.41 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,639.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,007.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,933.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

