Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.21. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 208,550 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0866 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 85,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

