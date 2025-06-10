Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 53,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Blackstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 42,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 142,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

