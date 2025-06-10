Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 19,156 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $244.28 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average of $207.37.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

