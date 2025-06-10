Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

