Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 114.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE LLY opened at $773.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $769.95 and its 200-day moving average is $800.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

