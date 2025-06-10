Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,224 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $397,667,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

