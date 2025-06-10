Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,756 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $829.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $713.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Securities boosted their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.39.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

