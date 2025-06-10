Avanza Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avanza Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,632 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

