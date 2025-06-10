USDS Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, USDS has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.12 billion and approximately $5.38 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDS token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00089960 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108,762.15 or 0.99997877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDS Profile

USDS’s total supply is 7,217,436,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. The official website for USDS is sky.money.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 7,197,955,510.62799988. The last known price of USDS is 1.00033446 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $6,020,464.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

