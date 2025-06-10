Songbird Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.05 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Songbird has a total market cap of $89.05 million and approximately $26,203.48 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Songbird has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00089960 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108,762.15 or 0.99997877 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Songbird
Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,758,729,098 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.
Buying and Selling Songbird
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.
