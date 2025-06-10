Songbird Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.05 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Songbird has a total market cap of $89.05 million and approximately $26,203.48 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Songbird has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Songbird

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,758,729,098 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

