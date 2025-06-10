Adshares Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.20 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. Adshares has a total market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $2,785.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000163 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.