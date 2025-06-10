Fruits Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $642,991.24 and $9,237.73 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fruits has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

