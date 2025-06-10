Audius Market Cap Achieves $93.05 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $93.05 million and $1.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,330,491,153 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

