io.net (IO) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, io.net has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. io.net has a market cap of $132.51 million and approximately $32.50 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About io.net

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,718,266 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 162,718,266.42416743 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.80119375 USD and is up 6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $26,344,699.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

