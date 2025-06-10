Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Shares of CAT opened at $358.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

