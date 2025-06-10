Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Shares of APH opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

